Turkey must stop meddling in other states' affairs, end support of terrorism, Russia says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that Turkey should stop its interference into the internal affairs of neighboring nations and support of terrorism.

“In general, it is important for our Turkish neighbors right now to aim at ending their meddling in the internal affairs of other states, be it Iraq or Syria,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“There are enough facts and evidence that Turkey continues this interference and supports terrorism.”

Lavrov’s also said that Ankara’s statement expressing its strong support for Azerbaijan in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region was “one-sided”.