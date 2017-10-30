FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hopes Turkey can stabilize situation in Syria's Idlib: RIA
October 30, 2017 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia hopes Turkey can stabilize situation in Syria's Idlib: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes that Turkey can stabilize the situation in Syria’s Idlib Province where Moscow believes there is a high threat of attacks by militants, a senior Russian diplomat said on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

“There is a pretty high level of tension there and there is still a threat of offensives by radical groups deployed there,” the agency cited Alexander Lavrentyev, the head of the Russian delegation at the Astana talks on the Syria crisis, as saying.

“But we hope that our Turkish partners will in the end fulfill their part of the obligations concerning the Idlib de-escalation zone and will stabilize the situation there.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

