Russia says Turkey suppresses Kurds under pretext of fighting terrorism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Anakara is hindering Kurdish forces in their fight against Islamic State and using the slogan of a “war against terrorism” to suppress Kurdish organizations in Syria and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Illegal traffic across the Turkish-Syrian border has decreased dramatically since the start of Russia’s military operation in Syria, Lavrov told a news briefing.

Referring to the Turkish border, he stressed a need to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding a halt of trade in artifacts and oil with Islamic State and to stop “terrorists” from crossing into Syria, including from Turkey.