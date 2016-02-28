FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says receives U.S. list of 69 armed groups agreeing to Syrian truce
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says receives U.S. list of 69 armed groups agreeing to Syrian truce

Men rest on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s coordination center in Syria has received from the United States a list of 69 armed opposition groups which agree with the terms of the cessation of hostilities in Syria, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The center said the groups on the list included ones who had confirmed their agreement via the opposition’s High Negotiations Committee as well as ones who had told the U.S. directly that they agreed with the truce.

Russia had itself received declarations of agreement from 17 armed groups from Syria’s “moderate opposition”, the center said in a statement cited by Interfax.

The center added that it had registered six instances of shelling of residential areas of Damascus on Saturday from areas controlled by the “moderate opposition”.

Reporting by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.