Russia's Lavrov raises question of Turkey-Syria border with Kerry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday, said militants were still crossing from Turkey into Syria across their joint border, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“Lavrov once again drew attention to the Turkey-Syria border which still has holes and, according to our data, is actively being used to transfer militants via Turkey to Syria,” the ministry said.

Lavrov last month called for full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding a halt to trade in oil with Islamic State and an end to “terrorists” crossing into Syria from countries, including Turkey.