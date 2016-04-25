Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Kerry express full support for Syria peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they arrive for a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Syria crisis by phone on Monday, expressing their full support for Syria peace talks in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov also stressed the need for Syria’s “moderate opposition” to withdraw from territories controlled by Islamic State militants and the Nusra Front, and for the blockading of supply routes to extremists.