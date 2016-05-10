FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Putin hopes cooperation with U.S. will fundamentally change situation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The situation in Syria remains complicated, but Russia hopes that its cooperation with the United States will lead to fundamental changes in this country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin, meeting his top generals in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Russian air forces had made more than 10,000 sorties since the start of Moscow’s military campaign in Syria last year.

Strategic bombers have flown on 178 sorties to Syria, and a total of 115 cruise missiles have been launched to hit targets in the country from Russian warships, submarines and strategic bombers, Putin said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

