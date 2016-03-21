FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian army's general staff requests urgent meeting with U.S. on Syria ceasefire
#World News
March 21, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russian army's general staff requests urgent meeting with U.S. on Syria ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s general staff of the armed forces proposed on Monday to hold an urgent meeting with U.S. representatives to agree on the mechanism of controlling the ceasefire in Syria, saying it would act unilaterally starting from March 22 if it gets no response.

“Further delays with implementing of the agreed rules of reaction to violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria is unacceptable,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. “Peaceful residents die daily there as a result of provocative actions and shelling.”

A meeting of Russian and U.S. delegations may be held in Moscow or any other venue, it said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

