FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov raises question of Turkey-Syria border with Kerry
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov raises question of Turkey-Syria border with Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they arrive for a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday, said militants were still crossing from Turkey into Syria across their joint border, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“Lavrov once again drew attention to the Turkey-Syria border which still has holes and, according to our data, is actively being used to transfer militants via Turkey to Syria,” the ministry said.

Lavrov last month called for full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding a halt to trade in oil with Islamic State and an end to “terrorists” crossing into Syria from countries, including Turkey.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.