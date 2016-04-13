FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 13, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

Russia sees Syria vote filling legal vacuum pending new constitution

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) casts his vote next to his wife Asma (centre left) inside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 13, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria’s parliamentary elections on Wednesday aim to avoid a legal vacuum before early elections are held under a new constitution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

“The Syrian sides will have to agree on a new constitution, on how they see the structures needed to ensure a steady transition to a new system,” Lavrov told a news briefing.

“There is an understanding already that a new constitution should emerge as a result of this political process, on the basis of which new, early elections are to be held.”

“But before this happens, one should avoid any legal vacuum ... These elections held today are designed to play this role of not allowing a legal vacuum.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
