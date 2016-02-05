Russia says West rejected proposal for Syria coordination center: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian proposal to set up an advisory body in Amman to coordinate actions in Syria was rejected by the United States and its Western allies, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday.

“Our minister proposed holding a telephone conversation with (U.S. Defense Secretary) Ashton Carter on Jan. 19, but we were given to understand that such a talk was not expedient,” Antonov said.