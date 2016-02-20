FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says concerned by Turkey shelling Syrian territory
February 20, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin says concerned by Turkey shelling Syrian territory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Saturday expressed concern over Turkey’s shelling of Syria’s territory, saying such actions were whipping up further tension on the two countries’ border.

“The Kremlin is concerned by the growing tension on the Syrian-Turkish border,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with journalists.

“In general, Russia believes that such cross-border shelling of Syria’s territory by Turkish artillery is inadmissible.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

