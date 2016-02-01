Russian air force continues pounding 'terrorists' in Syria: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s air force has carried out 468 sorties in Syria over the past week, hitting more than 1,300 “terrorist” targets, Russian news agencies quoted Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying on Monday.

The Defense Ministry also delivered more than 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the besieged Syrian town of Deir al-Zor in January, agencies quoted it as saying.

Russia is strengthening all types of reconnaissance in the Middle East to better locate terrorist targets and hit them faster, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying.