Russia's interests coincide with Taliban's in fight against ISIS: agency cites diplomat
December 23, 2015 / 1:49 PM / in 2 years

Russia's interests coincide with Taliban's in fight against ISIS: agency cites diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s interests in Afghanistan “objectively coincide” with those of the Taliban movement in the fight against Islamic State, Interfax news agency on Wednesday quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying.

Russia has established communication channels to exchange information with the Taliban, Zamir Kabulov, a department chief at Russia’s Foreign Ministry and President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on Afghanistan, told Interfax.

Russia is also ready to supply weapons to Afghanistan, he said, but would do this “with caution and on a commercial basis”, Kabulov said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

