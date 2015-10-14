FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, U.S. move closer on air-to-air conduct document over Syria: Interfax
October 14, 2015 / 6:32 PM / 2 years ago

Russia, U.S. move closer on air-to-air conduct document over Syria: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States have moved closer to agreement on a document setting rules for how to keep U.S. and Russian aircraft from clashing over Syria, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Military experts from Russia and the United States, which back opposing sides in Syria’s civil war, held their third talks aimed at setting rules for air-to-air conduct over the country.

“A convergence of positions on key issues of the future document has been noted,” Interfax quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Heinrich

