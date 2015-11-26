Turkey seeks to calm tensions with Russia after jet downed: PM Davutoglu in UK Times

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will work with Russia and its allies to calm tensions after a Russian jet was downed near the Syrian border, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in an opinion piece published by Britain’s Times newspaper.

Davutoglu also said that discussions were taking place in the wake of the incident, which has sent Ankara’s relations with Moscow to their worst in recent memory.

“The necessary discussions are now taking place,” he wrote in the newspaper. “While the measures to defend our territory will remain in place, Turkey will work with Russia and our allies to calm tensions.”