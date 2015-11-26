FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey seeks to calm tensions with Russia after jet downed: PM Davutoglu in UK Times
November 26, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey seeks to calm tensions with Russia after jet downed: PM Davutoglu in UK Times

Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will work with Russia and its allies to calm tensions after a Russian jet was downed near the Syrian border, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in an opinion piece published by Britain’s Times newspaper.

Davutoglu also said that discussions were taking place in the wake of the incident, which has sent Ankara’s relations with Moscow to their worst in recent memory.

“The necessary discussions are now taking place,” he wrote in the newspaper. “While the measures to defend our territory will remain in place, Turkey will work with Russia and our allies to calm tensions.”

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

