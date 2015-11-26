FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia should apologize after jet downing: CNN
November 26, 2015 / 2:33 PM / in 2 years

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia should apologize after jet downing: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia should apologize for violating Turkey’s airspace, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Thursday, days after a Russian jet was shot down near the Syria border.

“Those who violated our airspace are the ones who need to apologize,” Erdogan was quoted as saying on the CNN website.

“Our pilots and our armed forces, they simply fulfilled their duties, which consisted of responding to ... violations of the rules of engagement. I think this is the essence.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Dolan

