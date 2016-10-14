FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan discussed Russian air defense supplies to Turkey
October 14, 2016 / 12:27 PM / 10 months ago

Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan discussed Russian air defense supplies to Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan recently discussed possible supplies of Russian air defense systems to Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They mentioned various anti-missile systems, the supplies of which in different variations Russia could consider if there was such a wish on Turkey's side," Peskov told reporters in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

He was referring to the meeting between the two leaders during Putin's recent visit to a world energy congress in Istanbul.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova

