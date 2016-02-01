FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's military says Turkey's airspace violation claim a 'provocation'
#World News
February 1, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's military says Turkey's airspace violation claim a 'provocation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey’s allegations that a Russian warplane violated its airspace are not backed by any factual data and are a premeditated provocation, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“The hysteria launched by the Turkish side that we define as ‘unsubstantiated propaganda’ looks pretty much like a premeditated provocation,” the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement.

Russia’s military is in possession of a video, provided by Syria’s general staff of the armed forces and a Syrian opposition group, which shows “a Turkish artillery battery shelling a Syrian frontier village”, the statement said.

It said Russia’s Defence Ministry was awaiting a prompt explanation from NATO, the Pentagon and the Turkish armed forces on the shelling incident.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
