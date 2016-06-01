Kremlin says regrets Turkey has not acted to mend ties over downed Russian warplane

(Reuters) - Russia regrets that Turkey has not taken the necessary steps to mend ties damaged by Ankara's shooting down of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border last year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin was still waiting for Turkey to apologize and to pay compensation for the incident, Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who said on Tuesday he did not understand what kind of a "first step" Moscow expected from Ankara.