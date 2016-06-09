FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2016 / 5:08 PM / a year ago

Russia says not carried out strikes on Aleppo on June 8-9: RIA

Smoke rises from Manbij city, Aleppo province, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia did not carry out any air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo on June 8 and 9, RIA news agency cited Defence Ministry’s spokesman as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian strikes had been targeting hospitals in the city of Aleppo since Wednesday.

”Russia’s air forces have not carried out any attacks on the city of Aleppo, the agency cited the spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, as saying.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
