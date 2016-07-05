FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kremlin says gets 'important' signal from Turkey on fighting Islamic State together
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2016 / 10:08 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says gets 'important' signal from Turkey on fighting Islamic State together

People reflect on a floor with an airplane symbol at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016.Tobias Schwarz/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkey's suggestion that it could open its Incirlik Air Base to Russia to fight Islamic State jointly with Moscow is a "serious statement", the Kremlin said on Monday, albeit admitting that it had not had any contacts with Ankara on the matter yet.

"I do not know whether our military have already been in contact ... This is certainly a serious statement which has yet to be analyzed from a military and political point of view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

Peskov also said that last week's attack on Istanbul airport showed that it was "crucial" for Turkey and Russia to uphold an exchange of information on terrorists and react to terrorist threats together.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.