Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria, joint fight against terror: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Friday, stressing the importance of a joint fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said.
The two leaders also discussed further development of political and trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs, the Kremlin said.
