a year ago
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria, joint fight against terror: Kremlin
August 26, 2016 / 1:54 PM / a year ago

Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria, joint fight against terror: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Friday, stressing the importance of a joint fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed further development of political and trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

