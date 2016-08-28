More bodies located beneath rubble in Italy quake zone
AMATRICE, Italy Rescuers believe they have located more bodies in the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.
MOSCOW Russia on Sunday lifted its ban on charter flights to Turkey, the government said on its website.
Russia banned charter flights to Turkey, which was a popular holiday destination for Russians, after the shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey's military last November.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Ireland)
AMATRICE, Italy Rescuers believe they have located more bodies in the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.
BAGHDAD Iraq asked Saudi Arabia on Sunday to replace its ambassador in Baghdad after his comments about Iranian involvement in Iraqi affairs and the alleged persecution of Sunni Muslims angered local Shi'ite Muslim politicians and militia leaders.
MADRID The clock starts ticking on Wednesday towards what could be Spain's third national election in a year when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces a confidence vote in parliament for a second term in office.