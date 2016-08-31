FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Russia says expressed concern to Turkey about Syria actions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016.Pierre Albouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the conflict in Syria over the phone on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov expressed concern about the actions of Turkish armed forces and of Ankara-led opposition groups in northern Syria, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The call took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
