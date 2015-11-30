Russia says to ban agriculture, fruit, veg imports from Turkey

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will ban mainly imports of agricultural products, vegetables and fruits from Turkey and may expand its sanctions if needed, senior officials said at a government meeting on Monday.

Moscow may delay the introduction of the food import restrictions for several weeks to ease inflationary pressure, said Arkady Dvorkovich, a deputy prime minister.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov also said Russia for the moment would refrain from banning imports of Turkish industrial goods.