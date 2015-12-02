FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's foreign minister says waiting for Russian response on meeting request
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's foreign minister says waiting for Russian response on meeting request

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he had requested to meet his Russian counterpart in Belgrade this week and was still waiting for a response, adding he does not want tension with Moscow to escalate.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is attending a NATO meeting of foreign ministers, made the comments to national broadcaster TRT. Both he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to attend the OSCE ministerial council in Belgrade, Serbia, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Jonny Hogg and Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.