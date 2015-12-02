Turkey's foreign minister says waiting for Russian response on meeting request

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he had requested to meet his Russian counterpart in Belgrade this week and was still waiting for a response, adding he does not want tension with Moscow to escalate.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is attending a NATO meeting of foreign ministers, made the comments to national broadcaster TRT. Both he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to attend the OSCE ministerial council in Belgrade, Serbia, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.