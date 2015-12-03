FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says heard nothing new in meeting with Turks
#World News
December 3, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says heard nothing new in meeting with Turks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Moualem in Moscow, Russia, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday after meeting his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Belgrade that he had heard nothing new from Cavusoglu about the downing of a Russian plane by a Turkish military jet.

“We met with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry on his insistent request, we heard nothing new,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Belgrade, televised in Russia, adding that Russia had also repeated its position on the downed plane.

Lavrov also said when asked about Britain starting air strikes in Syria that the more universal efforts against Islamic State, the more effective they would be.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
