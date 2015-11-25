FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military says met Russian attaches, explained downing of jet
#World News
November 25, 2015

Turkish military says met Russian attaches, explained downing of jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s military said on Wednesday it invited Russian military attaches to its headquarters and explained that Ankara shot down a Russian fighter jet because its rules of engagement went into effect after the plane did not respond to warnings.

In a written statement, the Turkish armed forces said it had made great efforts to find and rescue the pilots of the plane and that it had also called military authorities in Moscow and expressed readiness for “all kinds of cooperation”.

Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Larry King

