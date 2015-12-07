Turkey warns Russia not to repeat rocket launcher incident

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Monday warned the Russian ambassador that there should be no repeat of an incident last week, when a Russian sailor allegedly brandished a rocket launcher on the deck of a naval ship passing through Istanbul, foreign ministry sources said.

The incident, which was captured in photographs, has further ramped up tension between the two countries, after Turkey last month shot down a Russian plane over Syria. Moscow has retaliated with a raft of sanctions and accused Ankara of treachery.