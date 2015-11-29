FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian athletes to participate in events in Turkey, with extra security: RIA
November 29, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Russian athletes to participate in events in Turkey, with extra security: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes will participate in tournaments organized in Turkey, with maximum security ensured, RIA news agency cited sports minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Sunday.

Russia introduced a raft of punitive economic sanctions against Turkey on Saturday after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane earlier in the week.

Mutko said that the measures that Russia is taking against Turkey will not impact the calendar of international sports federations.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dominic Evans

