Russia will continue air strikes in Syria near Turkish border: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will continue air strikes against Islamic State targets located in Syria near the Turkish border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
“We would like for the terrorists and militants to keep further away from the Turkish border, but unfortunately they tend to be situated on the Syrian territory close to the Turkish border,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call.
“(Russia‘s) operations will continue without doubt.”
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova