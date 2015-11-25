FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia will continue air strikes in Syria near Turkish border: Kremlin
November 25, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia will continue air strikes in Syria near Turkish border: Kremlin

A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet lands at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia's Defence Ministry November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will continue air strikes against Islamic State targets located in Syria near the Turkish border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“We would like for the terrorists and militants to keep further away from the Turkish border, but unfortunately they tend to be situated on the Syrian territory close to the Turkish border,” Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

“(Russia‘s) operations will continue without doubt.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
