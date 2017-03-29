FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia's Lavrov: still possible to renew cooperation with U.S. in Syria
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Lavrov: still possible to renew cooperation with U.S. in Syria

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2017.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was still possible to renew cooperation with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, in an interview published on The National Interest website on Wednesday.

"President Donald Trump said that fighting terrorism is his number one international goal, and I believe this is absolutely natural. We will be sharing this approach, I am sure," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Lavrov also said he was still in discussions about a possible meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

