France clears 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais, children in limbo
CALAIS, France France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp on Monday as hundreds gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalizingly short sea crossing away.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call and agreed that experts will continue searching for ways to resolve Aleppo crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday,
The ministry said in a statement that Lavrov had told his U.S. counterpart the United States U.S. must fulfill its obligations in separating moderate opposition groups from "terrorists" in Syria.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May tried to persuade the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday to work with her government on a common Brexit negotiating position, but the Scottish leader dismissed the meeting as "deeply frustrating".
SOFIA The main opposition contender in Bulgaria's presidential election vowed on Monday to seek better relations with Russia and a lifting of European Union sanctions against Moscow that he called harmful to both sides.