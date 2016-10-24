Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) react around a table during a bilateral meeting where they discussed the crisis in Syria, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call and agreed that experts will continue searching for ways to resolve Aleppo crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday,

The ministry said in a statement that Lavrov had told his U.S. counterpart the United States U.S. must fulfill its obligations in separating moderate opposition groups from "terrorists" in Syria.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)