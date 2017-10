Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Serious differences remain between Russia and the United States over ways to resolve the Syria crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned to attend an international meeting in New York on Friday on the Syria crisis.