5 months ago
U.S. officials dismiss Russian claim Syrian rebel chemical weapons depot exploded
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. officials dismiss Russian claim Syrian rebel chemical weapons depot exploded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials on Wednesday rejected Russia's claim that scores of Syrian civilians died in the explosion of a rebel chemical weapons depot hit by Syrian government aircraft.

"That strains credulity," said one U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Russian assertions do not comport with reality."

A second U.S. official, who also requested anonymity, dismissed the possibility that poison gas that came from what he called "a nonexistent rebel stockpile."

Reporting by Jonathan S. Landay; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

