Russia notifies intent to suspend communication channel: coalition official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has notified the U.S.-led coalition of its intent to suspend a communication channel for avoiding air accidents in the crowded airspace over Syria, a coalition spokesman said on Friday.

A Russian foreign ministry statement had said that Moscow was suspending an air safety agreement with the United States originally drawn up to ensure that the two countries' planes did not collide. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters separately that Russia would keep military channels of communication open with Washington, but would not exchange any information through them.

"I can confirm that the Russians communicated their intent regarding the deconfliction channel to the Coalition today," coalition spokesman U.S. Air Force Colonel John Dorrian said in an email.