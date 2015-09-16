FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition's progress against Islamic State 'very modest': Russia
September 16, 2015

U.S.-led coalition's progress against Islamic State 'very modest': Russia

A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani - RTR4V6JQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic state has little to show for itself, a year after its establishment.

“A legitimate question arises - what results have we got from sending into the region military forces of those countries, which are so fond of counting foreign aircraft overflights,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the achievements of the coalition in the fight against (the Islamic state) look very modest.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

