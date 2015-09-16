U.S.-led coalition's progress against Islamic State 'very modest': Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic state has little to show for itself, a year after its establishment.

“A legitimate question arises - what results have we got from sending into the region military forces of those countries, which are so fond of counting foreign aircraft overflights,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the achievements of the coalition in the fight against (the Islamic state) look very modest.”