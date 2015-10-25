Lavrov and Kerry discuss Syria, chance of political solution: Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Syria crisis during a phone conversation on Sunday requested by the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Lavrov and Kerry had continued their discussions on the prospects for a political resolution of the Syria crisis with the involvement of the Syrian authorities and “patriotic opposition”, supported by the international community.
Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens