Russia sees need for more military cooperation with U.S.
#World News
October 31, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Russia sees need for more military cooperation with U.S.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds an impromptu press conference following a day of meetings in Vienna, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday a U.S. decision to deploy special forces in Syria would make cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries more important.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. officials disclosed plans to station dozens of special forces troops as advisers in Syria to help in the fight against Islamic State militants.

“I am sure that neither the United States nor Russia want (the conflict) to become a so-called proxy war,” Lavrov told reporters after multi-lateral talks on the Syrian crisis in Vienna.

“But it is obvious for me that the situation makes the task of cooperation between the militaries more relevant.”

He also said discussions on securing a ceasefire in Syria’s four-year civil war would continue, but said the fight against what he called terrorist groups would also not cease.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Heneghan

