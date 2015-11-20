FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia gave U.S. advance notice of Syria strikes several times since Paris attack: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia gave U.S. advance notice of Syria strikes several times since Paris attack: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has given the United States advance notice before it conducts air strikes in Syria at least three times since last week’s attacks in Paris, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The notices included one given prior to Russian strikes on Syria on Tuesday, which a U.S. defense official had already acknowledged. [ID:L1N13C0N5]

The two countries struck an agreement on air safety protocols in October. U.S. defense officials have ruled out cooperation or coordination of targets with Russia.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.