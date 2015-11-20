Russia gave U.S. advance notice of Syria strikes several times since Paris attack: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has given the United States advance notice before it conducts air strikes in Syria at least three times since last week’s attacks in Paris, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The notices included one given prior to Russian strikes on Syria on Tuesday, which a U.S. defense official had already acknowledged. [ID:L1N13C0N5]

The two countries struck an agreement on air safety protocols in October. U.S. defense officials have ruled out cooperation or coordination of targets with Russia.