U.S. says Russia trying to distract with draft U.N. resolution
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 19, 2016 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Russia trying to distract with draft U.N. resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is “trying to distract the world” with a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for Syria’s sovereignty to be respected, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday.

Speaking after a council meeting on the Russian draft, Power said Moscow should instead focus on implementing a U.N. resolution agreed by the 15-member body in December that endorsed an international road map for a Syria peace process.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernard Orr

