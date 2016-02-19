U.S. says Russia trying to distract with draft U.N. resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is “trying to distract the world” with a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for Syria’s sovereignty to be respected, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday.

Speaking after a council meeting on the Russian draft, Power said Moscow should instead focus on implementing a U.N. resolution agreed by the 15-member body in December that endorsed an international road map for a Syria peace process.