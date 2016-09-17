FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lavrov tells Kerry U.S. military officials should monitor Syria truce
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Lavrov tells Kerry U.S. military officials should monitor Syria truce

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov look toward one another during a press conference following their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland where they discussed the crisis in Syria September 9, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that military officials from the United States should be fully involved in monitoring a ceasefire in Syria, Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In a phone call with Kerry, Lavrov also proposed that documents related to the Syria ceasefire agreement should be published to avoid "any double meaning" over how the deal should be implemented, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dominic Evans

