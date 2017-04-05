FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russian claim Syrian rebel chemical depot exploded 'not credible': White House official
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 5 months ago

Russian claim Syrian rebel chemical depot exploded 'not credible': White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian claim that Syrian civilians died in the explosion of a rebel chemical weapons depot hit by Syrian government aircraft is not credible, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

The United States continues to believe the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the chemical weapons attack that killed dozens, the official told Reuters.

Of the Russian claim, the official said: "We find that not credible. We don't believe it."

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

