Kremlin says work with U.S. on Syria crisis causes satisfaction
March 16, 2016 / 9:32 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says work with U.S. on Syria crisis causes satisfaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was satisfied with the way the United States coordinates with Russia work on securing a peaceful settlement to the Syria crisis.

“The main thing now is to coordinate efforts to promote the process of peaceful settlement in Syria,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“In this case readiness (by the United States) to coordinate these efforts is certainly what causes satisfaction, and the main work of Moscow and Washington is now focused on this.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

