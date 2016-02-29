Lavrov, Kerry discuss Syria ceasefire plan

A women rests near rubble on the ground in the town of Darat Izza, province of Aleppo, Syria February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke on the phone on Sunday about closer cooperation between their countries’ militaries on the Syria ceasefire plan, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Russian side, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Kerry also discussed coordinating their approaches to a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at exerting pressure on North Korea for violating previous U.N. resolutions, the statement said.

