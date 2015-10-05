White House says 'quite concerned' about Russians in Turkish airspace

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the United States and its allies are “quite concerned” about Russia’s incursion into Turkish airspace.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was no indication that Russia has changed its strategy on efforts to concentrate its military efforts in Syria on fighting the Islamic State.
Earnest said Russia’s actions in Syria will only result in putting off the political transition the United States has called for in Syria.
Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey