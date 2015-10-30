New House Speaker Ryan wants 'coherent' Syria strategy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Ryan, the new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, issued a measured response on Friday to new White House policies on fighting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

“This commitment of U.S. forces must come with a coherent strategy to defeat ISIL. Otherwise, we are likely to see the same results in the region,” the Republican congressman said in one of his first statements as the House leader.

Ryan did not endorse the White House announcement, adding only that he looked forward to reviewing its details.