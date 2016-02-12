FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State can only be defeated if Assad goes: Saudi minister
February 12, 2016 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State can only be defeated if Assad goes: Saudi minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Islamic State militants will only be defeated if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is removed from power and this goal will ultimately be achieved, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia said on Friday.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich, Adel al-Jubeir called Assad the “single most effective magnet for extremists and terrorists in the region” and said his removal was crucial for restoring stability.

“That’s our objective and we will achieve it,” he said. “Unless and until there is a change in Syria, Daesh will not be defeated in Syria, period,” he added, using the Arab name for Islamic State.

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel

